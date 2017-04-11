Police request help finding missing teen

This is what Crawford was wearing when she disappeared. (Source: Leitchfield Police Department)

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - A missing Grayson County teenager is being sought by police.

Savanna C. Crawford, 17, was last seen leaving her residence on Penner Drive in Leitchfield about 7:10 p.m. on April 10, according to the Leitchfield Police Department.

Crawford is white and has blonde, shoulder-length hair with red highlights. She is 5'3" tall and weighs about 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray beanie-type hat, a dark-colored shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who knows where Crawford is should call the Leitchfield Police Department or any law enforcement agency.

