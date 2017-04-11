2 arrested after false robbery report, others at large

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An employee of a discount store in the Park DuValle neighborhood is one of two people under arrest charged with staging an armed robbery of the business.

The robbery was reported at the Family Dollar, 3036 Wilson Avenue, just after 10 p.m. April 10. During a later recorded interview with Louisville Metro police detectives, Essence Thompson, 18, of Louisville, the employee who reported the crime, admitted to planning the staged holdup.

LMPD also arrested Anthony Miller, 21, of Louisville. Detectives said he admitted to driving the getaway vehicle.

Thompson and Miller are each charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500. Thompson is also charged with falsely reporting an incident.

Three others were involved in the crime, according to arrest reports.

