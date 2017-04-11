If you haven't filed your taxes yet, it's time

This year Americans have until April 18, a Tuesday, to file and pay federal taxes, partly because the traditional deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday.

Effective income tax rates are more accurate representation of what individuals pay to the federal government.

Tax Day falls on April 18 this year. If you haven't filed yet, there's help online. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - If you still need to file your taxes, don’t worry. Technology has got your back.

But you better hurry.

If you just can't get it done, you can e-file IRS Form 4868 and get a six-month extension. But send them what you think you owe them to avoid interest and late fees when you do pay up.

If you are getting a refund, you don't need an extension, but what are you waiting for?

Turbo Tax, H&R Block and other big-box preparers have do-it-yourself apps to help you file.

If you want a one-on-one accountant that you don’t have to meet face-to-face, try Schwingo. You will get a price quote about how much it will cost to file your taxes, and then it will match you with an accountant.

You can pay, review, and sign tax documents while e-filing with the app.

Taxfyle is another app that can match you with a licensed tax professional. You can upload documents, chat, and follow your filing all through the app.

Best part – the entire process to file a return takes an average of 45 minutes.

While you are downloading apps, check out IRS2GO. This is the official app of the IRS, where you can check your refund status, make a payment, and find free tax-prep help.

It’ll make it a little easier for you settle up with Uncle Sam.

