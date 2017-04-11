2 charged with robbing store for lottery tickets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested and charged with the armed robbery of a convenience store for lottery tickets.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2017 Roundup

Whittney N. Halfacre, 32, and Terry D. LaRue, 24, both of Louisville, are each charged with robbery and receiving stolen property over $10,000.

Arrest reports say the pair were inside the Speedway at the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road around 4:25 a.m. April 10. While Halfacre asked the clerk questions to distract him, LaRue grabbed lottery tickets from behind the counter. As they were leaving, LaRue pulled a knife and threatened to kill the clerk of he moved, according to Louisville Metro police.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Multiple people injured in crash in Park Hill neighborhood

+ Driver suffers life-threatening burns after crash

+ 2 arrested after false robbery report, others at large

Halfacre and LaRue drove off in a Nissan headed east on Shelbyville Road. Officers spotted the car speeding on Blankenbaker Parkway and stopped it. The stolen lottery tickets were spotted inside the car. A further check found that the vehicle was stolen.

Both are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on $25,000 cash bond. LaRue was also wanted on outstanding fugitive warrants.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.