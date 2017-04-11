Northbound I-71/75 at Turfway Road reopens following crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Northbound I-71/75 at Turfway Road reopens following crash

FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -

Northbound I-71/75 has reopened at Turfway Road following a crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash involves a jackknifed semi and two cars, according to Boone County dispatch.  

Dispatch says no serious injuries have been reported.  

