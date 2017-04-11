Nevada man pleads not guilty to having bomb making material

(AP Photo/John Locher). Nicolai Howard Mork appears in court Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mork plead not guilty Tuesday to terrorism and possession of weapons of mass destruction, explosives and firearms charges following his indictment last ...

(AP Photo/John Locher). Nicolai Howard Mork appears in court Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mork plead not guilty Tuesday to terrorism and possession of weapons of mass destruction, explosives and firearms charges following his indictment last ...

(AP Photo/John Locher). Nicolai Howard Mork arrives in court Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mork plead not guilty Tuesday to terrorism and possession of weapons of mass destruction, explosives and firearms charges following his indictment last ...

(AP Photo/John Locher). Nicolai Howard Mork appears in court Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mork plead not guilty Tuesday to terrorism and possession of weapons of mass destruction, explosives and firearms charges following his indictment last ...

(AP Photo/John Locher). Nicolai Howard Mork, left, speaks with attorney Nicholas Wooldridge in court Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mork plead not guilty Tuesday to terrorism and possession of weapons of mass destruction, explosives and firearm...

By KEN RITTERAssociated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to terrorism and weapons of mass destruction charges that his lawyer derided as overreach by authorities who mistook target practice components for bomb-making material.

Nicolai Howard Mork also pleaded not guilty Tuesday to possession of explosives components and firearms charges.

He's been jailed on $8 million bail since his indictment last week. The terror charge carries the possibility of life in prison.

Police investigating non-injury fires and explosions in yards near neighborhoods where Mork has lived searched his home in December and reported finding more than 300 pounds of chemicals that could be mixed to create blasts.

Mork's lawyer, Nicholas Wooldridge, says substances like ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder that police found are commonly used to make shooting practice exploding targets.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.