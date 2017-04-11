Latest: Boy killed in school shooting survived heart surgery

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). An elderly woman hands flowers to a police officer to honor the shooting victims at North Park Elementary School Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. A husband opened fire on his wife Monday in the elementary school...

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

An 8-year-old boy shot and killed along with his teacher at a San Bernardino school was born with a genetic condition and had survived heart surgery.

Schools superintendent Dale Marsden said Tuesday that Jonathan Martinez had Williams syndrome, a rare disorder characterized by learning delays, mild intellectual disability and heart problems.

Marsden said children with Williams tend to be social, friendly and endearing. He said by all accounts Jonathan was a happy child.

Jonathan died at a hospital after being shot Monday by the estranged husband of the boy's teacher, Karen Smith, who was also killed.

Officials said a 9-year-old classmate who was also shot is stable, watching cartoons, and expected to recover.

A candlelight vigil is planned for the victims Tuesday evening at North Park Elementary.

11:20 a.m.

The San Bernardino police chief says those close to the teacher who was shot and killed in her classroom by her estranged husband mentioned that he had threatened her after she moved out.

Chief Jarrod Burguan told reporters Tuesday that Cedric Anderson had accused Karen Smith of infidelity in their short marriage. He said police hadn't confirmed those details.

Smith's loved ones told investigators that she had said she was concerned about her husband's odd behavior and that he had made threats against her, but not to shoot her.

Police say the couple, both 53, married in January and separated in the middle of March. Smith moved out of their home and had been staying with family.

11:10 a.m.

Authorities say the man who shot and killed his estranged wife in a San Bernardino elementary school classroom had four arrests over 20 years but none of the cases ended in a conviction.

Police Chief Jarrod Burguan told reporters Tuesday that Cedric Anderson had faced a weapons charge, and those involving domestic violence and theft from 1982 to 2013.

He says Anderson wasn't employed but previously had work as a maintenance worker and a pastor. He didn't provide more details.

The police chief also said a note believed to be from Anderson had been found that talked about needing closure and feeling disrespected.

Police say the couple married in January and separated in the middle of March.

6:10 a.m.

An elementary school in San Bernardino that was the scene of a murder-suicide is closed for the time being.

School district officials say classes at North Park Elementary are canceled for at least Tuesday and Wednesday.

Counselors are being made available at a nearby middle school for students, family and staff.

The closure comes a day after a man walked into his estranged wife's classroom and opened fire, killing her and an 8-year-old student. He then fatally shot himself.

A 9-year-old student who was wounded in the shooting remains hospitalized Tuesday. He and the boy who died were standing behind their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith.

Police say the shooter, Cedric Anderson, had been estranged from Smith and had a history of weapons, domestic violence and possible drug charges.

