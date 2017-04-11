What to expect when you’re not expecting: A 911 dispatcher taking his first childbirth call

PIKEVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He had never dealt with a childbirth call before, but a 911 dispatcher for Kentucky State Police talked a couple through the home delivery a baby they didn't know they were expecting.

"It was about 4:30 in the morning and calls had died down," remembered Scott Hall, who was on duty in the radio room at KSP Post 9 in Pikeville on Sept. 20, 2016. "A 911 call came in and I answer it to hear a frantic male subject who was obviously distressed. He told me that he though this girlfriend's water had just broke."

Hall said he started to get nervous.

"Childbirth is not a call we get every day, and since it was my first time, it was probably the most nervous I've ever been on a phone call," Hall admitted. "I was sweating bullets."

Instantly, his training kicked in.

"I asked him how far along she was, and he explained that they didn't even know she was pregnant," Hall recalled.

He quickly put the caller on hold, sent an ambulance to their location, took a deep breath and returned to the line.

"I asked him if he could see any part of the head," Hall remembered, "and he said, 'Yeah, I believe I see the head.'"

Hall said things escalated quickly over the next 45 minutes.

"At some point, the couple's neighbor came over to help," Hall said. "I was so thankful for that because she had a level head and wasn't panicking as I walked them through the steps of the baby being born."

Luckily, there were no complications.

"Hearing that baby cry on the other end of the phone was wonderful," Hall said.

Looking back, Hall said the hardest part of the call was knowing it was his first childbirth situation.

"It was nerve-wracking because you can't show the caller any type of nervousness," he said. "You have to be confident of everything you say to make it easier for them."

Despite the challenges, Hall said it was a rewarding experience.

"It was one of the best calls I have taken because it was the most positive call I've had," he said. "As a telecommunicator, part of the job is often dealing with death. It's not always a happy ending. Having to notify the coroner is not uncommon. We deal with a lot of bad, so in this instance, it was nice to have good happen."

Hall is among 190 telecommunicators at KSP's 16 posts throughout the state. In 2016, they handed 554,282 calls, according to the agency.

