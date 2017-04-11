UPDATE: Bullitt Co. incident in which LMPD SWAT assisted ends

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Police activity that blocked several streets in a Mount Washington neighborhood has come to an end.

Callers to WAVE 3 News said the Louisville Metro Police Department SWAT team was on hand to assist Mount Washington officers at a scene on Treva Drive. Information about the nature of the incident was not immediately available.

During the SWAT callout, some residents in the area of Treva said they are unable to get to their homes. Two nearby schools near the scene, Mount Washington Middle and Crossroads Elementary, posted on their Facebook pages that they were in a soft lockdown.

This story will be updated as WAVE 3 News gathers more information.

