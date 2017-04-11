American star safe after bomb attack on German soccer team's bus

A window of Dormund's team bus shows damage after mysterious explosions before the team's game with Monaco on Tuesday night in Western Germany. (Source: AP/Martin Meissner)

HOCHSTEN, DORTMUND, Germany (RNN) - An American teenage star player is OK after three explosions rocked the bus for soccer team Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday outside their hotel in what police are calling a deliberate attack.

The team's chief executive, Hans-Joachim Watzke, said that three bombs hidden in a hedge detonated as the bus went by.

Christian Pulisic, 18, is unharmed, his mother, Kelly Pulisic, told Pennlive.com. He is one of the United States' most promising young soccer stars, and plays for the Dortmund team, which was on its way to play Monaco in a Champions League quarter-final.

The game has been postponed until Wednesday, which will be played under heavy security, police said.

Spanish defender Marc Bartra had to go to the hospital for treatment of cuts on his hand and arm from broken glass. He had to undergo surgery, a team spokesman said at a news conference late Tuesday night. His injuries were more serious than previously thought.

The rest of the team is physically unharmed but badly shaken. The wheels of the bus were damaged and some windows shattered in the blasts, which happened about 7 p.m. local time, Dortmond police said.

The Dortmond police said that after investigation they believe the blasts were a targeted attack using "serious explosives." The public prosecutor's office found a letter near the crime scene and is checking its authenticity.

The motive is unclear and nothing can be discounted, but authorities urged against speculation, which will not help the investigation.

Fans already inside the stadium were informed of the news and started a chant of "Dortmund! Dortmund!" in response. The Monaco team expressed its sympathy and support for their rivals. All fans cleared the stadium and departed safely, police reported.

They also said that they are prepared for a large deployment of officers to ensure the safety of the event.

