'Bomb' goes off outside German soccer team's bus; 1 player hurt

HOCHSTEN, DORTMUND, Germany (RNN) - The soccer team Borussia Dortmund reported an explosion by their team bus Tuesday outside their hotel, as they were set to depart for a game.

Dortmund police issued a news release that said one person had been injured, and the blast damaged the bus' wheels. They said they do not know what caused the blast, which happened around 7 p.m. local time.

A police spokesman told the Associated Press that there had been three explosions by the bus as the team was leaving the hotel.

The team's official Twitter account identified 26-year-old Marc Bartra as the injured player and said he had been hospitalized. They described it as a bomb explosion.

The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday. The team said there was no cause for concern at the stadium.

Fans already inside the stadium were informed of the news and started a chant of "Dortmund! Dortmund!" in response.

Thanks for your patience and understanding and the "Dortmund! Dortmund" chants, dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! pic.twitter.com/Gcz9XGQY0J — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

