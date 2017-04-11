Spicer apologizes for 'insensitive' reference to Holocaust

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made immigration enforcement a key Justice Department priority, saying he will speed up deportations of immigrants in the country illegally who were convicted of federal crimes.More >>
The Tillerson visit comes as Washington and Moscow are trading sharp accusations about a chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The countries the Trump administration banned refuges from does not include countries where he has business ties.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
As the Republican nominee, Donald Trump listed 21 conservatives from which he would choose to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
The cabinet of President-elect Donald Trump is taking shape and includes billionaires and some blasts from the political past.More >>
Protestors gathered in several states around America and even in other countries following Donald Trump’s surprising victory as the President of the United States.More >>
People experienced a variety of emotions in reaction to Donald Trump becoming the president-elect.More >>
