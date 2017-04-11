UConn Siberian Husky Jonathan assists with wedding proposal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Siberian Husky that serves as the mascot for the University of Connecticut has helped two alumni make a love connection.
Jonathan served as wingman Monday when Daniel Bronko, 23, surprised his girlfriend, Holly Korona, 27, on a trip back to campus with a wedding proposal . The pair had met in 2013 while studying elementary education and working at the UConn recreation center.
Bronko brought Korona back to campus Monday on the pretense of visiting his younger brother, Jordan, who is a senior at UConn.
Bronko had reached out to Jonathan's handlers in advance.
"It was my first time ever Facebook messaging a dog," he said. "Thankfully, the handlers agreed to meet up with me. I knew it would be extra special for Holly, because she absolutely loves dogs."
Bronko brought Korona to a favorite spot by Mirror Lake on campus, then dropped to one knee when the dog showed up with the engagement ring attached to his collar.
She said yes and received a kiss from Bronko and lick on the face from Jonathan.
"It was a huge surprise," she said. "I was never thinking that Jonathan would be there. I was thinking in my mind, maybe it might happen at UConn, because that is a special place for us. But it was just extremely surprising and perfect. I can't stop smiling."
The couple, who live in Enfield and are both elementary school teachers at separate schools in Ellington, plan to wed next summer.
Jonathan may be invited to be the ring bearer, they said.
"He did such a good job with the engagement ring," Korona said. "I'd trust him with the ring," added Bronko.
___
http://bigstory.ap.org/content/pat-eaton-robb
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The U.S. Army says an explosion at an ammunition plant in Independence, Missouri, has left one person dead and three others injured.More >>
The U.S. Army says an explosion at an ammunition plant in Independence, Missouri, has left one person dead and three others injured.More >>
The Trump administration is gambling that a new, unpredictable president armed with the ability to threaten military action gives the U.S. new leverage to end Syria's carnageMore >>
The Trump administration is gambling that a new, unpredictable president armed with the ability to threaten military action gives the U.S. new leverage to end Syria's carnageMore >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was "troubling" to watch video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flightMore >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was "troubling" to watch video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flightMore >>
An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctorMore >>
An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctorMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow with an ultimatum: Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and the West or embrace Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group HezbollahMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow with an ultimatum: Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and the West or embrace Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group HezbollahMore >>
An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouseMore >>
An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouseMore >>
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trialMore >>
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trialMore >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casketMore >>
A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casketMore >>
Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in SyriaMore >>
Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in SyriaMore >>