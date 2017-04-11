UConn's mascot helps pair of alumni get engaged on campus - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UConn's mascot helps pair of alumni get engaged on campus

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Siberian husky that serves as the mascot for the University of Connecticut has helped two alumni make a love connection.

Jonathan the Husky served as wingman Monday when Daniel Bronko surprised his girlfriend, Holly Korona, on a trip back to campus with a wedding proposal. The two had met in 2013 while students at UConn.

Bronko had reached out to Jonathan's handlers in advance. He brought Korona to a favorite spot by the lake on campus, then dropped to one knee when the dog showed up with the engagement ring attached to his collar.

She said yes and received a kiss from Bronko and lick on the face from Jonathan.

The couple live in Enfield and are both elementary school teachers in Ellington. They plan to wed next summer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

