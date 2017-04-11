QB Chad Kelly has surgery on wrist, can't throw for 3 months

Former Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly has had surgery on his right wrist just weeks before the NFL draft and won't be able to throw for the next three months.
Kelly's agent, Vance McAllister, said Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Florida, performed the surgery Monday to repair a ruptured ligament. McAllister said the surgery went well and Kelly is expected to be ready for training camp,
Kelly had a very productive college career for the Rebels, but it remains to be seen whether any NFL teams will want to spend a draft pick on a quarterback who has had multiple injuries and a checkered off-the-field past.
Kelly threw about a dozen passes last week at Ole Miss' pro day before ending the workout because of the wrist injury. He already is recovering from torn ligaments in his right knee that ended his senior season in November.
Kelly's off-the-field troubles caused the NFL to revoke his invitation to the league's scouting combine. In April 2014, he was kicked out of Clemson following a sideline argument with coaches. In January 2015, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct as part of an agreement stemming from a fight with two nightclub bouncers.
Last October, Kelly was involved in an on-field scuffle during his brother's high school game in Buffalo, New York, but wasn't charged.
The 6-foot-2 Kelly was leading the Southeastern Conference at the time of his knee injury with 2,758 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He threw for more than 4,000 yards as a junior.
USA Today first reported Kelly's wrist surgery. The NFL draft begins on April 27.
___
For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made immigration enforcement a key Justice Department priority, saying he will speed up deportations of immigrants in the country illegally who were convicted of federal crimes.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made immigration enforcement a key Justice Department priority, saying he will speed up deportations of immigrants in the country illegally who were convicted of federal crimes.More >>
An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctorMore >>
An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctorMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow with an ultimatum: Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and the West or embrace Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group HezbollahMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow with an ultimatum: Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and the West or embrace Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group HezbollahMore >>
An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouseMore >>
An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouseMore >>
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trialMore >>
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trialMore >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casketMore >>
A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casketMore >>
Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in SyriaMore >>
Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in SyriaMore >>
Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad governmentMore >>
The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad governmentMore >>