Report: Homeland Security fields 1,000 sex abuse complaints - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Report: Homeland Security fields 1,000 sex abuse complaints

By ELLIOT SPAGAT
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - An advocacy group says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog fielded more than 1,000 complaints of sexual assault or sexual abuse from people in custody in a little more than two years.

Community Initiatives for Visiting Immigrants in Confinement is the latest group in recent years to document allegations of abuse at immigration detention centers, based on information obtained from public records requests. It comes as President Donald Trump prepares to expand detention capacity in a drive to deport more people.

The numbers obtained by the group and released Tuesday don't provide details on individual cases or a full accounting of how the complaints were addressed, but they suggest complaints are common. The department had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

