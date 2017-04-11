Eastbound lanes closed on Interstate-24 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Eastbound lanes closed on Interstate-24

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

According to McCracken County Sheriff's Department, both eastbound lanes of Interstate-24 on the Ohio River Bridge are currently closed.

Officials said the lanes closed due to a vehicle crash.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

The sheriff's department will give updates once the roadways open.

