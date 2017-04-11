One lane open on Interstate-24 after crash

A woman who grows a farm in the Portland neighborhood is teaching people about edible flowers and plants.More >>
Tafel Motors in St. Matthews is relocating, making way for a new development with apartments and retail.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department SWAT team was on hand to assist Mount Washington officers at a scene on Treva Drive. Information about the nature of the incident was not immediately available.More >>
Tuesday is National Pet Day. We asked our Facebook fam to share photos of their precious pooches and cute kitties. Take a look!More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
