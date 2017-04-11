One lane open on Interstate-24 after crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

One lane open on Interstate-24 after crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

According to Deputy Kyle Seratt, one eastbound lane of Interstate-24 on the Ohio River Bridge is currently open.

Officials said the lanes closed due to a vehicle crash.

Drivers are asked to remain cautious in the area.

The sheriff's department will give updates once the roadway completely opens.

