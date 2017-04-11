WAVE 3 News Editorial: April 11, 2017: Stop this practice!

Photo taken by a passenger of a man, now identifed as Dr. David Dao, of Elizabethtown, being dragged of United Airlines flight 3411 from Chicago O'Hare to Louisville on April 9. (Source: Audra D. Bridges)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We learn something new every day. Yesterday I learned re-accommodate is a word. I had never heard it used before in a sentence.

Yet here was the CEO of United Airlines saying he apologizes for having to re-accommodate passengers. More like inconvenience greatly, to put it in the most favorable light.

This system of overbooking flights and then paying people not to take that flight needs to be stopped. Some of these folks willingly take the money offered and delay their flights, but others do so because they have no choice, and that impacts them and others greatly.

I'm all for free enterprise but this is wrong. Thousands of people endure this aggravation every year. It was taken to a new level when a man was dragged off a plane bound for Louisville after he had already been seated with a ticket he had purchased.

Enough already.

Supposedly four crew members needed to get to Louisville, so four passengers were picked to take a later flight. It was deemed the crew members were more important because reportedly if they didn't make it to Louisville, a flight would have had to be canceled, affecting hundreds of other people.

There must be a better system for airlines to develop that works for them – and passengers.

