Methodist Hospital announces more than 60 positions to be cut from 'restructuring'

Methodist Hospital in Henderson announced 61 management and staff positions will be cut in a "restructuring to focus more effectively on its core services."

We have been following this all day after receiving tips from callers all day.

The hospital will also postpone the expansion of the Emergency Room at Methodist Hospital in Union County. Construction was scheduled to start this month.

“We have not been immune to the economic challenges that are transforming our industry and more specifically community-based hospitals in rural Kentucky,” said Benny Nolen, Interim President and CEO at Methodist Hospital. “Our Hospital admissions and outpatient volumes are not meeting expectations, while uncompensated care expenses are up significantly. This imbalance mirrors what healthcare organizations across our state are experiencing. The cost containment initiatives we implemented in 2016 were not enough to avoid this restructuring effort. We have looked at our entire delivery system to identify what will help us excel as a high quality, community-based hospital. We believe our healing ministry uniquely defines us and it will be our touchstone going forward.”

According to the release, outplacement assistance will be available to the employees impacted by the changes. Over the next two days, meetings will take place with those employees.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.