Henderson Co. offers help to those with warrants for non-payment of child support

Those who have outstanding warrants for not paying child support have an opportunity to get off the hook.

Henderson County attorney office is giving you a chance to meet with a child support staff to resume paying off support and get your warrant squashed. Currently, we are told over 350 child support offenders have paper warrants in the county.

And on April 18, the system is going electronic.

"People can't pay child support when they're in jail," said Steve Gold, Henderson County Attorney. "We want them to get back on track. We want them paying and doing what's right by their children. And we hope that by doing this warrant amnesty week, that it gives them the opportunity to get back on track."

Attorney Gold tells us the office has already been flooded with calls for those willing to take advantage.

