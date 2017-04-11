Latest: OSHA looking into blast at Missouri ammunition plant

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on an explosion at a Missouri military ammunition plant that killed one person and injured four others (all times local):
3:50 p.m.
Federal workplace safety officials will investigate an explosion that killed one worker and injured four others at an Army ammunition plant near Kansas City, Missouri.
Scott Allen with the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration says he has few immediate details about Tuesday afternoon's blast at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, just east of Kansas City. But he says OSHA investigators are heading to the scene.
The Army Joint Munitions Command confirmed in a statement the number of explosion victims but did not reveal how the blast happened.
The 77-year-old plant sits on nearly 4,000 acres and is the first of a dozen Army small-arms factories. The plant makes small-caliber ammunition and tests its reliability. It also operates the NATO test center.
The property has more than 400 buildings and nine warehouses, and has a storage capacity of more than 700,000 square feet. Its workforce includes 29 Department of Army civilians and a soldier to provide contract oversight.
___
2:30 p.m.
The U.S. Army says an explosion at an ammunition plant in Independence, Missouri, has left one person dead and three others injured.
The Army Joint Munitions Command says the explosion happened Tuesday at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence. A spokeswoman says no further information was immediately available.
The plant manufactures small-caliber ammunition and operates the North Atlantic Treaty Organization test center. It sits on 3,935 acres in Independence.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctorMore >>
An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctorMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow with an ultimatum: Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and the West or embrace Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group HezbollahMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow with an ultimatum: Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and the West or embrace Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group HezbollahMore >>
An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouseMore >>
An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouseMore >>
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trialMore >>
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trialMore >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casketMore >>
A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casketMore >>
Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in SyriaMore >>
Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in SyriaMore >>
Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad governmentMore >>
The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad governmentMore >>