Arizona man accused of stealing a woman's purse on 1st date

PHOENIX (AP) - Police say a Phoenix man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a woman's purse during a first date.
They say 38-year-old David Harlow met the woman on an online dating site and two talked for several weeks before meeting in person at a Phoenix resort.
During the date, the unidentified woman went to the restroom and asked Harlow to watch her belongings. When she got back, Harlow and her purse were reportedly gone.
Police say Harlow allegedly took the victim's credit card to a casino and tried to withdraw money from several banks.
They say Harlow has been booked into jail on suspicion of felony theft, theft of a credit card and taking the identity of another person.
It was unclear Tuesday if Harlow has a lawyer yet.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
