School construction funding bill passes IN House, Senate

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A bill that would give Indiana schools more flexibility when it comes to funding construction projects is one step closer to becoming law.

Right now, school boards can only approve construction plans up to $2 million.

“In today's market, for facilities' improvements and enhancements, we can't even fully re-roof any of our elementary buildings for $2 million,” Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Dr. Andy Melin said.

Melin said as the law stands, school boards are extremely limited when it comes to minimal construction improvements.

“Now we've just completed a petition remonstrance process for three open concept buildings all over $2 million, less than $10 million,” Melin said.

That process may not be necessary for the next project, depending on House Bill 1043.

Co-author, Representative Ed Clere (R-New Albany), said part of the bill deals with thresholds. Right now, school boards can approve any projects up to $2 million. Under the new legislation, boards will be able to approve up to $5 million without taxpayer approval.

It would allow districts to avoid the petition and remonstrance process as long as the project does not exceed $5 million, and avoid a referendum as long as the project does not exceed $15 million.

“Allowing for that extra amount of money - that $5 million figure - it allows us to go through and get more projects completed,” Melin said. “We can borrow the money one time and I think it's going to better now for the school system, but also better for the taxpayers.”

Some Clark County residents believe this would lead to overspending.

“Because the school corporation has spent money in ways that we don't agree with in the past, and I would say it's irresponsible and wasteful,” taxpayer Bill Hawkins said.

Clere said, while the bill would give schools more flexibility, it also protects taxpayers.

“It will keep more projects within the tax caps,” Clere said. “Any debt that is the result of a referendum is automatically outside the tax caps.”

House Bill 1043 has passed through the house and senate, but is not a done deal just yet. It has to pass a conference of both houses before going to the governor.

