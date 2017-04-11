Louisville City FC to build stadium in Butchertown, source says

If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC will announce Wednesday that it will build a new soccer stadium in Butchertown, an unnamed source confirmed.

The club hired well-known architecture firm HOK in January to design a 10,000-seat stadium that could expand for other events. A 10-acre lot at 200 Cable Street, the old Challenger Lifts site, could be where the stadium is built.

Beginning with Camden Yards in Baltimore, HOK led the explosion of new major league baseball parks in the early 1990s, and has been a force in the stadium-building business ever since. FC officials said HOK's site plan also will include space for office and retail development. The stadium is being called a key step in the club's pursuit of a long-term home.

Louisville City FC currently plays its home matches at Louisville Slugger Field, sharing the facility with the Louisville Bats, the Class AAA farm team of the Cincinnati Reds. The club said a soccer-specific stadium would open new revenue streams, scheduling opportunities and raise the pitch to international standards.

FC has enjoyed great success on the field in its first two seasons, advancing to the United Soccer League's Eastern Conference finals in both years, all while averaging more than 7,200 fans per game. Coached by James O'Connor, the team is unbeaten in three matches so far in the young 2017 season.

