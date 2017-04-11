Developers break ground on Nulu's first hotel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new hotel is now under construction in Nulu.

Concord Hospitality, 725 Partners and Whitman Peterson broke ground on AC Hotel Nulu on Tuesday. The site is located at 725 East Market Street.

The 156-room Marriott hotel will include 6,000 square feet of retail space and 188 parking spaces. The building and interior will feature European-inspired designs.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Apartments, retail space planned for Tafel Motors property

+ Louisville City FC to build stadium in Butchertown, source says

+ Passenger removed from flight ID'd as KY doctor with troubled past

AC Hotel Nulu is expected to create 50-55 permanent new jobs in the Nulu neighborhood, along with an additional 150 construction related jobs.

Two existing buildings at the site will be redeveloped as part of the hotel project.

The hotel is expected to open in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.