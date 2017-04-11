Anunoby, 3 Indiana teammates declare for NBA draft

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - OG Anunoby and three of his Indiana teammates have declared for this year's NBA draft.

Anunoby plans to hire an agent and will not return for his junior year. He is projected to be a first-round pick despite getting a season-ending knee injury Jan. 18.

Junior guards James Blackmon Jr. and Robert Johnson and sophomore center Thomas Bryant will not hire agents, making them eligible to continue their college careers.

Blackmon averaged 17.0 points and was a third-team all-conference selection last season. Bryant averaged 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 2016-17 and was named to the Big Ten's all-defensive team for the second time. Johnson averaged 12.8 points last season.

The moves come less than two weeks after Archie Miller was named coach.

