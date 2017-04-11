Reds activate Brice, option him to Double-A Pensacola

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Cincinnati Reds recalled rookie right-handed reliever Austin Brice from his rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola and optioned him to the same club.

The Reds announced the move Tuesday night prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brice pitched two scoreless innings in two games on his assignment, allowing one hit while striking out three and hitting one batter.

Brice was one of three pitchers acquired from the Miami Marlins on Jan. 19 in a trade for right-hander Dan Straily. Brice made his major league debut last season, posting a 7.07 ERA in 15 games.

