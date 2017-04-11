Banning vaping, electronic cigarettes up for debate in Tuesday's City Commissioners meeting

Who can smoke what? And where?

That's just some o the things Henderson's board of commissioners tried to tackle Tuesday night, looking at the city's smoking ordinance.

How do vapor products fit in and what about smoking restrictions around city playgrounds?

Commissioner Robert Pruitt told us that vapor shops and other retailers that sell vapor products would be excluded from smoking rules in the ordinance.

They ended up tabling the issue. It will be discussed again on April 25.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.