Daviess County teen volunteered to help fire victims

Owensboro fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire that destroyed a complex at the Royal Arms Apartments.

Crews fought that fire Sunday afternoon, which destroyed many apartments in Building B of the apartment complex. Many people in the community were quick to help victims.

Staff say one volunteer who made a huge difference was Daviess County High School senior, Kyle Casey.

It was his last day of spring break. He heard about the fire on his police scanner and decided to swing by to see what was going on. When he saw the chaos on scene, he couldn't just stand back and watch.

"I was standing there watching everyone run around, and I felt the tug saying 'Hey! Go help them,'" Casey said.

He doesn't have a badge or special training, but that didn't stop him from jumping in and making a difference.

He spent all afternoon on scene helping the Red Cross, assisting first responders in helping elderly up the hill and into the apartment offices, but he says he mostly worked as a messenger. He would relay messages from first responders, to apartment staff, to red cross volunteers scattered all across the property.

"I personally like helping people. I like putting others before myself. It's just one of the things about me. I'd rather put someone else first before myself," Casey

Casey is currently in an Emergency Procedures class at DCHS. The class trains students how to assist on scene and do exactly what Casey did on Sunday. Casey said a lot of the training from that class kicked in when he was on scene. School staff said this was the perfect example of how the school hopes students take lessons in the classroom and apply them to make a difference.

"We are very proud. He helped our students, our community. It goes right along with 'Great Expectations' and what our students can do with our community," Principal Matt Mason said

Casey was one of many people who stepped up to the plate this week. Royal Arms Apartment management says they've been so thankful for all of the support from the community. Brushwood Apartments..right next door.. offered assistance through donations which staff there are still collecting. Brushwood also offered some families assistance with getting renters into their apartments at a discounted price.

