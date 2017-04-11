Sheriff's deputy arrested in Daviess Co. KY

A Daviess County sheriff's deputy is facing assault charges.

Kentucky State Police arrested 39-year-old Troy Calvert on Sunday night and was suspended with pay.

Troopers say the assault happened at a home in Philpot.

We're told Calvert was taken to the Henderson County Jail so he wouldn't have any run-ins with people he may have arrested in the past. He has since been bonded out.

Calvert has been with the sheriff's office for 16 years.

The sheriff's office says they are working to determine the direction they should go next.

