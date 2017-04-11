Sheriff's deputy arrested in Daviess Co. KY

Police are looking for John Bartley, 88, who is the subject of a Golden Alert.More >>
Police are looking for John Bartley, 88, who is the subject of a Golden Alert.More >>
A bill that would give Indiana schools more flexibility when it comes to funding projects is one step closer to becoming law.More >>
A bill that would give Indiana schools more flexibility when it comes to funding projects is one step closer to becoming law.More >>
Tafel Motors in St. Matthews is relocating, making way for a new development with apartments and retail.More >>
Tafel Motors in St. Matthews is relocating, making way for a new development with apartments and retail.More >>
Thieves broke into a historical property, stealing thousands of dollars worth in equipment. It happened April 5 at Farmington Historic Plantation off Bardstown Road near Sullivan University.More >>
Nearly $2,000 in lawn care equipment was taken during the April 5 burglary.More >>
A woman who grows a farm in the Portland neighborhood is teaching people about edible flowers and plants.More >>
A woman who grows a farm in the Portland neighborhood is teaching people about edible flowers and plants.More >>