Golden Alert: Missing 88-year-old man may have memory impairment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are looking for a man who is missing and may have memory or mental impairment.

John Bartley, 88, was last seen at noon on Tuesday in the 3800 block of Stockridge Road.

Bartley is 5'4" and weighs 125 pounds. He was possibly wearing khaki pants and carrying a wooden cane.

He could be in a 2004 Gray Honda Odyssey minivan, KY license plate 948-GST.

Anyone who sees John Bartley should call 911.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.