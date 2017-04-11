Missing 88-year-old man found in Tennessee; Golden Alert canceled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A missing 88-year-old Louisville man has been found in Green County, Tennessee, according to MetroSafe.

John Bartley was the subject of a Golden Alert, which has been canceled.

MetroSafe announced early Wednesday morning that Bartley had been found along northbound Interstate 81 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, northeast of Knoxville.

Bartley had last been seen at noon Tuesday in the 3800 block of Stockridge Road in Louisville.

