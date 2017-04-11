Inmate escapes from Hardin Co. work detail

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Law enforcement officers are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Hardin County Detention Restricted Custody Center on Tuesday.

Kenneth Townsend, 54, walked away from an assigned work detail at Helping Hands of Hope in Elizabethtown, according to detention center officials.

Townsend is described as white, 6'1" tall, weighs 200 pounds, with gray hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve camouflage shirt, a black rain jacket and a a black sock cap.

He is not believed to be armed, but police do consider him dangerous.

Anyone who sees Kenneth Townsend should call 911, Kentucky State Police at 270-766-5078 or Lt. Reynolds with the Hardin County Detention Center at 270-765-4159.

