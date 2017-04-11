Attorney: Sex abuse case against mayor disproven after exam

SEATTLE (AP) - A lawyer representing the mayor of Seattle in a sexual abuse lawsuit says the case should be dropped because a medical exam refutes the alleged victim's claims of a mole on the mayor's body.

Attorney Robert Sulkin said at a news conference that a doctor who examined Mayor Ed Murray Tuesday reports Murray has no mole or bump on his body as described and there are no signs of a mole being removed.

Sulkin said, "This is the heart of the allegations and they are false."

A lawsuit filed Thursday by a man identified by the initials D.H. accuses Murray of sex abuse of the then-teenage boy over a period of several years in the 1980s.

An attorney for D.H. responded Tuesday evening saying they will continue with the case and that D.H. plans to win the lawsuit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.