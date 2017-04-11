Attorney: Sex abuse case against mayor disproven after exam

SEATTLE (AP) - A lawyer representing the mayor of Seattle in a sexual abuse lawsuit says the case should be dropped because a medical exam refutes the alleged victim's claims of a mole on the mayor's body.
Attorney Robert Sulkin said at a news conference that a doctor who examined Mayor Ed Murray Tuesday reports Murray has no mole or bump on his body as described and there are no signs of a mole being removed.
Sulkin said, "This is the heart of the allegations and they are false."
A lawsuit filed Thursday by a man identified by the initials D.H. accuses Murray of sex abuse of the then-teenage boy over a period of several years in the 1980s.
An attorney for D.H. responded Tuesday evening saying they will continue with the case and that D.H. plans to win the lawsuit.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made immigration enforcement a key Justice Department priority, saying he will speed up deportations of immigrants in the country illegally who were convicted of federal crimes.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made immigration enforcement a key Justice Department priority, saying he will speed up deportations of immigrants in the country illegally who were convicted of federal crimes.More >>
The Trump administration is gambling that a new, unpredictable president armed with the ability to threaten military action gives the U.S. new leverage to end Syria's carnageMore >>
The Trump administration is gambling that a new, unpredictable president armed with the ability to threaten military action gives the U.S. new leverage to end Syria's carnageMore >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was "troubling" to watch video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flightMore >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was "troubling" to watch video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flightMore >>
An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctorMore >>
An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctorMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow with an ultimatum: Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and the West or embrace Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group HezbollahMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow with an ultimatum: Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and the West or embrace Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group HezbollahMore >>
An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouseMore >>
An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouseMore >>
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trialMore >>
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trialMore >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casketMore >>
A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casketMore >>
Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in SyriaMore >>
Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in SyriaMore >>