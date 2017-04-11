PSC hosts hearing in Louisville for proposed LG&E/KU rate hikes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's Public Service Commission is considering whether to allow Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities to raise base rates for customers.

The first of three public hearings was conducted on Tuesday.

The current base rate for an electric meter is $10.75 per month, which would be increased to $22 per month if the proposed changes are approved. The base rate for a gas meter would increase from $13.50 to $24 per month.

"That's an increase of $21.75," one customer who attended Tuesday's meeting said. "Now to a lot of people that's nothing, but there are so many poor people in Louisville. There are so many people that work for minimum wage."

"The large part of these investments will allow us to be able to keep pace with the industry and to do things like improved safety, to reduce outage times for our customers and overall just enhance service to our customers," LG&E/KU spokesperson Natasha Collins said.

Other public hearings are scheduled for Madisonville and Lexington.

The Public Service Commission is expected to make a final decision on the rate increases in May.

