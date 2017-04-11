KDF names Student Art Contest winners - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KDF names Student Art Contest winners

The winners of the KDF Student Art Contest were honored on Tuesday. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News) The winners of the KDF Student Art Contest were honored on Tuesday. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The winners of the Kentucky Derby Festival Student Art Contest were named on Tuesday.

Thirty students were honored for their works that featured Derby activities and themes.

The artwork will be on display at Republic Bank Pegasus Parade Preview Party beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. 

The winners are listed below:

Division A:  Kindergarten & 1st Grade

1st Place:  Mariyah Miller – Price Elementary

Teacher: Emily Jarboe

2nd Place:  Cody Seymour – St. Margaret Mary

Teacher: Amy Burch

3rd Place:   Alexander Johns – Norton Commons Elementary

Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller

Honorable Mention:  Ian Chism  – St. Agnes

Teacher: Laura Dant

Honorable Mention:  Maddie Manning – St. Agnes

Teacher: Laura Dant

Honorable Mention: Kyle Hunt – Norton Commons Elementary

Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller

Divison B: 2nd & 3rd Grades

1st Place:  Jack Floyd – Norton Commons Elementary

Teacher:  Sarah Maxwell Miller

2nd Place:  Ethan DeVille – Norton Commons Elementary

Teacher:  Sarah Maxwell Miller

3rd Place:  Serin Yeo – Norton Commons Elementary

Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller

Honorable Mention:  Anderson Calles – Rangeland Elementary

Teacher: Christa Hudson

Honorable Mention: Merry Cung Nei Mawi – Rangeland Elementary

Teacher: Christa Hudson

Honorable Mention: Valeria Lopez Vasquez – Rangeland Elementary

Teacher: Christa Hudson

Division C:  4th & 5th Grades

1st Place:  Noah Ruwe – Norton Commons Elementary

Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller

2nd Place:  Cody Stone – Rangeland Elementary  

Teacher: Christa Hudson

3rd Place:  Khaniece Kaltee – Rangeland Elementary  

Teacher: Christa Hudson

Honorable Mention: Erin Jacobs – Rangeland Elementary  

Teacher: Christa Hudson

Honorable Mention:  Andrea Zunun Garcia – Rangeland Elementary  

Teacher: Christa Hudson

Honorable Mention: Amelia Dries – Norton Commons Elementary

Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller

Division D:  6th - 8th Grades

1st Place:  Caroline Hayden – Bloomfield Middle

Teacher: Anita Rummage

2nd Place:  Maya Hardin – J Graham Brown School

Teacher: Laura Sebastian

3rd Place:  Deklyn DeSpain – Jefferson County Traditional Middle 

Teacher: Sue Hall

Honorable Mention:  Molly Katherine Phelps – Eastside Middle

Teacher: Hobbs

Honorable Mention:  Lily Becker  – J Graham Brown School

Teacher: Laura Sebastian

Honorable Mention:  Brennan Stewart – St. Margaret Mary

Teacher: Amy Burch

Division E:  9th - 12th Grades

1st Place:  Ashton Jones – duPont Manual High School

Teacher: Alana Alford

2nd Place:  Jill Gries – duPont Manual High School

Teacher: Alana Alford

3rd Place:  Lily Goben – Pleasure Ridge Park

Teacher: Cheryl Wilhoit

Honorable Mention:  Amy Kim – duPont Manual High School

Teacher: Alana Alford

Honorable Mention:  Emma Stephens – duPont Manual High School

Teacher: Alana Alford

Honorable Mention:  Lake Steurer – duPont Manual High School

Teacher: Alana Alford

