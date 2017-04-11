KDF names Student Art Contest winners

The winners of the KDF Student Art Contest were honored on Tuesday. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The winners of the Kentucky Derby Festival Student Art Contest were named on Tuesday.

Thirty students were honored for their works that featured Derby activities and themes.

>> Digital Derby Guide

The artwork will be on display at Republic Bank Pegasus Parade Preview Party beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

The winners are listed below:

Division A: Kindergarten & 1st Grade 1st Place: Mariyah Miller – Price Elementary Teacher: Emily Jarboe 2nd Place: Cody Seymour – St. Margaret Mary Teacher: Amy Burch 3rd Place: Alexander Johns – Norton Commons Elementary Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller Honorable Mention: Ian Chism – St. Agnes Teacher: Laura Dant Honorable Mention: Maddie Manning – St. Agnes Teacher: Laura Dant Honorable Mention: Kyle Hunt – Norton Commons Elementary Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller Divison B: 2nd & 3rd Grades 1st Place: Jack Floyd – Norton Commons Elementary Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller 2nd Place: Ethan DeVille – Norton Commons Elementary Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller 3rd Place: Serin Yeo – Norton Commons Elementary Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller Honorable Mention: Anderson Calles – Rangeland Elementary Teacher: Christa Hudson Honorable Mention: Merry Cung Nei Mawi – Rangeland Elementary Teacher: Christa Hudson Honorable Mention: Valeria Lopez Vasquez – Rangeland Elementary Teacher: Christa Hudson

Division C: 4th & 5th Grades 1st Place: Noah Ruwe – Norton Commons Elementary Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller 2nd Place: Cody Stone – Rangeland Elementary Teacher: Christa Hudson 3rd Place: Khaniece Kaltee – Rangeland Elementary Teacher: Christa Hudson Honorable Mention: Erin Jacobs – Rangeland Elementary Teacher: Christa Hudson Honorable Mention: Andrea Zunun Garcia – Rangeland Elementary Teacher: Christa Hudson Honorable Mention: Amelia Dries – Norton Commons Elementary Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller Division D: 6th - 8th Grades 1st Place: Caroline Hayden – Bloomfield Middle Teacher: Anita Rummage 2nd Place: Maya Hardin – J Graham Brown School Teacher: Laura Sebastian 3rd Place: Deklyn DeSpain – Jefferson County Traditional Middle Teacher: Sue Hall Honorable Mention: Molly Katherine Phelps – Eastside Middle Teacher: Hobbs Honorable Mention: Lily Becker – J Graham Brown School Teacher: Laura Sebastian Honorable Mention: Brennan Stewart – St. Margaret Mary Teacher: Amy Burch Division E: 9th - 12th Grades 1st Place: Ashton Jones – duPont Manual High School Teacher: Alana Alford 2nd Place: Jill Gries – duPont Manual High School Teacher: Alana Alford 3rd Place: Lily Goben – Pleasure Ridge Park Teacher: Cheryl Wilhoit Honorable Mention: Amy Kim – duPont Manual High School Teacher: Alana Alford Honorable Mention: Emma Stephens – duPont Manual High School Teacher: Alana Alford Honorable Mention: Lake Steurer – duPont Manual High School Teacher: Alana Alford

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.