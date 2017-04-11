KDF names Student Art Contest winners

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The winners of the Kentucky Derby Festival Student Art Contest were named on Tuesday.
Thirty students were honored for their works that featured Derby activities and themes.
The artwork will be on display at Republic Bank Pegasus Parade Preview Party beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.
The winners are listed below:
|
Division A: Kindergarten & 1st Grade
|
1st Place: Mariyah Miller – Price Elementary
|
Teacher: Emily Jarboe
|
2nd Place: Cody Seymour – St. Margaret Mary
|
Teacher: Amy Burch
|
3rd Place: Alexander Johns – Norton Commons Elementary
|
Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller
|
Honorable Mention: Ian Chism – St. Agnes
|
Teacher: Laura Dant
|
Honorable Mention: Maddie Manning – St. Agnes
|
Teacher: Laura Dant
|
Honorable Mention: Kyle Hunt – Norton Commons Elementary
|
Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller
|
Divison B: 2nd & 3rd Grades
|
1st Place: Jack Floyd – Norton Commons Elementary
|
Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller
|
2nd Place: Ethan DeVille – Norton Commons Elementary
|
Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller
|
3rd Place: Serin Yeo – Norton Commons Elementary
|
Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller
|
Honorable Mention: Anderson Calles – Rangeland Elementary
|
Teacher: Christa Hudson
|
Honorable Mention: Merry Cung Nei Mawi – Rangeland Elementary
|
Teacher: Christa Hudson
|
Honorable Mention: Valeria Lopez Vasquez – Rangeland Elementary
|
Teacher: Christa Hudson
|
Division C: 4th & 5th Grades
|
1st Place: Noah Ruwe – Norton Commons Elementary
|
Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller
|
2nd Place: Cody Stone – Rangeland Elementary
|
Teacher: Christa Hudson
|
3rd Place: Khaniece Kaltee – Rangeland Elementary
|
Teacher: Christa Hudson
|
Honorable Mention: Erin Jacobs – Rangeland Elementary
|
Teacher: Christa Hudson
|
Honorable Mention: Andrea Zunun Garcia – Rangeland Elementary
|
Teacher: Christa Hudson
|
Honorable Mention: Amelia Dries – Norton Commons Elementary
|
Teacher: Sarah Maxwell Miller
|
Division D: 6th - 8th Grades
|
1st Place: Caroline Hayden – Bloomfield Middle
|
Teacher: Anita Rummage
|
2nd Place: Maya Hardin – J Graham Brown School
|
Teacher: Laura Sebastian
|
3rd Place: Deklyn DeSpain – Jefferson County Traditional Middle
|
Teacher: Sue Hall
|
Honorable Mention: Molly Katherine Phelps – Eastside Middle
|
Teacher: Hobbs
|
Honorable Mention: Lily Becker – J Graham Brown School
|
Teacher: Laura Sebastian
|
Honorable Mention: Brennan Stewart – St. Margaret Mary
|
Teacher: Amy Burch
|
Division E: 9th - 12th Grades
|
1st Place: Ashton Jones – duPont Manual High School
|
Teacher: Alana Alford
|
2nd Place: Jill Gries – duPont Manual High School
|
Teacher: Alana Alford
|
3rd Place: Lily Goben – Pleasure Ridge Park
|
Teacher: Cheryl Wilhoit
|
Honorable Mention: Amy Kim – duPont Manual High School
|
Teacher: Alana Alford
|
Honorable Mention: Emma Stephens – duPont Manual High School
|
Teacher: Alana Alford
|
Honorable Mention: Lake Steurer – duPont Manual High School
|
Teacher: Alana Alford
