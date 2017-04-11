Malik Monk signs autographs at Tin Roof

UK basketball star Malik Monk was signing autographs Tuesday at Tin Roof on Shelbyville Road in Louisville on Tuesday. (Source: Brian Winner/WAVE 3 News)

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - U.K. guard Malik Monk brought his autograph tour to Louisville on Tuesday night. He signed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tin Roof in St. Matthews.

"Most of the fans here really don't get to come to the games, so me going out shows a lot and just me caring for the fans too just like they care for us, so that's what I'm trying to do," Monk said.

The line stretched around the corner and next to the Smoothie King next door.

"We're gonna get Monked today!" shouted Lori Phelps-Browning. "I'm so excited, today is the greatest day ever."

Moncell Allen is the general manager at Tin Roof. "To get those guys to come here and sign autographs for the people in Louisville that can't get to Lexington, that can't get to the other places, it's just fun for them," he said.

Monk will be signing at the Towne Square Mall in Elizabethtown on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

