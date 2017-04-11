Philip Marshall sworn in to replace Kinman as Carroll Co. Sheriff

Philip Marshall was sworn in as Carroll Co. Sheriff on Tuesday. (Source: Phyllis McLaughlin/Madison Courier)

CARROLL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A new sheriff has been sworn in in Carroll County.

Retired Kentucky State Police trooper Philip Marshall took the oath from County Judge Executive Bobby Lee Westrick on Tuesday, the Madison Courier reports.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Carroll County Sheriff pleads guilty to multiple charges, resigns

Marshall replaces Jamie Kinman, who stepped down from the office on April 3, after pleading guilty to drug and theft charges.

Kinman was ordered to complete a year in a rehabilitation center in Alabama and four years on probation. If he does not complete rehab, he will go to prison.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.