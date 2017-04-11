Man claims St. Stephens Cemetery lost his great-grandmother’s body

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jason Cockerill felt like he was living a nightmare at St. Stephens Cemetery last year.

“They have no idea where to even look for my great grandmother,” Cockerill said.

Cockerill was on the property to exhume the remains of his grandmother and great-grandmother, Edna Butler Erdman, to move them closer to family.

“They lifted my grandmother out, vault and all, put her on the back of a flat bed,” Cockerill said. “Then started to dig for my great-grandmother

and they didn't find anything.”

>> VIDEO: Watch Jobina Fortson's report

Erdman’s plot was completely empty, except for a single bone. Per Erdman’s death certificate and cemetery records, she was buried at Saint Stephens Cemetery in 1951.

An archeologist on site examined the bone found and it wasn't Erdman’s.

“He said no you have a pre-1900's child's bone here,” Cockerill said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville City FC to build stadium in Butchertown, source says

+ Philip Marshall sworn in to replace Kinman as Carroll Co. Sheriff

+ PSC hosts hearing in Louisville for proposed LG&E/KU rate hikes

Cockerill said at that point, the caretaker panicked and began to order her staff to dig up surrounding graves. A man's skeleton was found inside one.

“(They) put the top of the vault on, covered it up and never notified family or anybody that they dug him up,” Cockerill said.

Cockerill said after the skeleton was found, the caretaker ordered her staff to dig up another grave. It was empty. A man was supposed to be inside.

After the incident at the cemetery, Cockerill learned his step great-grandfather was buried in St.Stephens Cemetery as well. Cockerill said the

cemetery has no record of it.

Cockerill filed a report with LMPD and a complaint with Attorney General's Office. The AG’s Office claims to still be investigating.

The cemetery now has a lawsuit on their hands from angry families with similar complaints. However, Cockerill isn’t sure it’ll be enough.

“I really don't see anything getting straightened out until they start digging up bodies and finding out who's where in that cemetery, he said.”

Cockerill said he's unsure if he'll join the lawsuit against the cemetery in the future. His hope is that the state will step in.

The cemetery did not respond WAVE 3’s request for comment.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.