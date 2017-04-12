Dorothy Mengering, mom of David Letterman and 'Late Show' guest, dies at 95

Dorothy Mengering, seen here with son David Letterman, became well known for her appearances on "The Late Show" when Letterman was host. (Source: Associated Press/Michael Conroy)

(RNN) - Dorothy Mengering, the lovable Indiana pie maker who played herself as "Dave's Mom" on David Letterman's The Late Show, has died, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed

She was 95.

Mengering was often featured via satellite from her kitchen in Carmel, IN, on The Late Show, which Letterman hosted from 1993-2015. She appeared in segments such as "Guess Mom's Pies" on Thanksgiving and Mother's Day.

Stephen Colbert, who took on Late Show hosting duties after Letterman's departure, tweeted out his condolences.

I'm so sorry to hear of Dorothy Mengering's death, and so grateful that Dave shared her with us. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 12, 2017

Mengering made her first appearance on the show during the 1994 Winter Olympics, which was in Lillehammer, Norway. Her debut, in which she offered figure skater Nancy Kerrigan some hot chocolate and asked then-first lady Hillary Clinton to help adjust the speed limit in Connecticut, was a huge success.

In addition to her annual holiday appearances, Mengering became the the show's official Winter Olympics correspondent for the next two Winter Olympics, in Nagano,Japan and Salt Lake City. She also reported from London.

She was the author of Home Cookin' with Dave's Mom, a cookbook published in 1996 that included recipes for her son's favorite dishes, including Dave's Fried Baloney Sandwich. A native of Linton, IN, Mengering studied at Indiana University. In 1942, she married Letterman's father, Harry Joseph Letterman, who died in 1973. David Letterman's son, Harry, is named after him.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.