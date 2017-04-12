Sports Minute: Here is the latest Tennessee and Kentucky sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Mike Conley found the perfect way to answer all the questions about the Memphis Grizzlies giving an injury-prone point guard with no All-Star appearances a five-year, $153 million contract last summer. He had the best season of his career. The 6-foot-1 point guard usually goes unmentioned when the discussion turns to the NBA's best players. Conley has provided Memphis fans - and ownership - quite a return on the team's investment:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Goaltender Pekka Rinne remembers Game 5 of Nashville's first-round series loss in 2010 to the Chicago Blackhawks only too well. The Predators were less than a minute away from taking control of the series. Leading 4-3, Martin Erat's pass went to the Blackhawks with Patrick Kane scoring with seconds left on the clock to force overtime. Marian Hossa scored the game-winner, and instead of being up 3-2 heading back to Nashville, the Predators were down 3-2. Now the backbone of the Predators for nine seasons gets another chance at the Blackhawks in the teams' third first-round series. This best-of-seven series starts Thursday night with Game 1 in Chicago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville reserve center Matz Stockman will transfer after three seasons under coach Rick Pitino to play for Pitino's son, Richard, at Minnesota. The 7-foot junior from Norway must sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules before playing his final year with the Big Ten Conference school. Stockman had 31 points and 21 rebounds in 18 contests last season for Louisville with a career high of 10 points at Grand Canyon.

