Latest Indiana sports

INDIANA-NBA

Anunoby, 3 Indiana teammates declare for NBA draft

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - OG Anunoby and three of his Indiana teammates have declared for this year's NBA draft.

Anunoby plans to hire an agent and will not return for his junior year. He is projected to be a first-round pick despite getting a season-ending knee injury Jan. 18.

Junior guards James Blackmon Jr. and Robert Johnson and sophomore center Thomas Bryant will not hire agents, making them eligible to continue their college careers.

Blackmon averaged 17.0 points and was a third-team all-conference selection last season. Bryant averaged 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 2016-17 and was named to the Big Ten's all-defensive team for the second time. Johnson averaged 12.8 points last season.

The moves come less than two weeks after Archie Miller was named coach.

PURDUE-PLAYER SHOT

Purdue says player recovering from off-campus shooting

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue University says a football player was wounded in an off-campus shooting over the weekend.

West Lafayette police say 20-year-old Andrew Chelf of Southlake, Texas, suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso about 3 a.m. Sunday. The sophomore safety was hospitalized for treatment.

Police Capt. David Van Vactor tells the (Lafayette) Journal & Courier investigators believe someone shot Chelf but that no arrests were immediately made.

The Purdue athletic department said in a statement it was grateful Chelf was recovering and had offered assistance to his family.

Chelf played little during his first two seasons at Purdue, but had seven tackles in the Boilermakers' spring game the day before the shooting.

XAVIER-BLUIETT ARREST

Xavier's Bluiett arrested on marijuana possession charge

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) - Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett is facing a marijuana possession charge following a suburban Indianapolis traffic stop.

Carmel police say the 22-year-old from Indianapolis was arrested Monday on one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. He was released on bond Tuesday from the Hamilton County Jail.

Police say Bluiett was pulled over for driving about 75 mph in a 55 mph zone after failing to signal a lane change. Police say officers smelled marijuana and determined Bluiett had less than 30 grams of the drug.

Bluiett was Xavier's leading scorer last season, averaging 18.5 point a game. He's testing the NBA waters but won't hire an agent, meaning he could return for his senior season.

Xavier spokesman Tom Eiser says "we are aware of the story and looking into it."

WHITE SOX-INDIANS

Brantley lifts Indians to 2-1 win in opener over White Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) - Michael Brantley doubled home Francisco Lindor with two outs in the 10th inning as the Cleveland Indians celebrated their 2016 AL championship and then beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Tuesday in their home opener.

Brantley could only watch and cheer for his teammates last October during their postseason run after undergoing two surgeries on his right shoulder. But he's healthy now, and after playing in just 11 games last season, Brantley made the most of his first home game since May 10 with his game-winning hit.

Lindor walked with two outs off Tommy Kahnle (0-1) before Brantley sliced a 3-2 pitch down the left-field line. Lindor was running on the pitch and scored easily while Brantley danced around second base before being mobbed by his teammates.

It was the dramatic ending the Indians didn't get in their last home game, a 10-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs in Game 7 of the World Series. Cleveland led the majors with 11 walk-off wins last season.

Bryan Shaw (1-0), who took the loss when the Cubs won their first title in 108 years, got the win.

