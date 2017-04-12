The Latest: Dortmund players shun bus for own cars

German police say they're investigating "in all directions" after three explosions went off near Borussia Dortmund's team bus ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal match, injuring one of the soccer team's players.

(AP Photo/Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP). Borussia Dortmund fans sit in the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The first leg of the Champions League quarter final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco had be...

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Dortmund's Marcel Schmelzer talks to police officers outside the team bus after it was damaged in an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, wester...

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). A window of Dortmund's team bus is damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany, Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left, talks to teammates after a window of Dortmund's team bus was damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monac...

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) - The Latest on attack on Borussia Dortmund team bus (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund players have taken to their own cars to get to and from a training session the morning after explosives damaged their team bus as it drove toward their Champions League semifinal against Monaco.

A second, undamaged, team bus drove into the complex after training Wednesday. While it waited next to the training pitch, a series of high-end Mercedes and other vehicles drove out. The passenger of one of the cars gave a thumbs-up to fans waiting at the roadside.

Dortmund plays Monaco Wednesday evening in the match that was hastily rearranged after Tuesday night's explosions.

German federal prosecutors say they have taken up investigations following the attack.

___

11:45 a.m.

Small groups of Borussia Dortmund fans have gathered outside the team's training ground to show their support after Tuesday' night's attack on the team bus as it made its way to the Champions League quarterfinal against Monaco.

Four young women drew "You'll Never Walk Alone" in black markers on yellow cards, a message of support in Dortmund's characteristic colors.

Annika Lentwojt, a 21-year-old engineering student, said she was in the stadium Tuesday when the match was called off.

She says: "Yesterday in the stadium I always felt safe. Of course it was a little bit scary, but I think with all the police here and police on the stadium it would be good."

___

10:55 a.m.

With the help of a hashtag, Borussia Dortmund fans have opened their doors to stranded Monaco supporters after their Champions League game was called off.

The first leg of the quarterfinals was postponed by a day after the Dortmund team bus was targeted in three blasts. Dortmund defender Marc Bartra needed surgery on injuries to his wrist and arm.

Many Monaco fans had planned to return home after Tuesday's game and were left without accommodation for the night. But using the hashtag #bedforawayfans, supporters were able to communicate on Twitter to arrange meetings and offer spare rooms or couches.

User @doerpm tweeted: "If you need a #bedforawayfans for this or next night, just ask me. Speak a little bit French and will support you."

___

10:40 a.m.

Several German news media organizations are reporting that the note found after the bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team uses radical Islamic rhetoric - but that police are not sure whether the note is genuine or an attempt to throw them off the track.

Die Welt newspaper and Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported online that the note made reference to Germany's participation in the military coalition opposed to Islamic State. German Tornado reconnaissance planes are taking part in a non-combat role. The papers said that experts on Islam were reviewing the note to try to establish its authenticity.

Meanwhile the dpa news agency reported that investigators were probing statements found on the web that indicated a left-wing motive to punish the club for allegedly not opposing racism strongly enough.

Federal prosecutors have scheduled a statement for 1200 GMT.

___

10:00 a.m.

German federal prosecutors say they have taken up investigations following the attack on a bus carrying the team of Borussia Dortmund.

Spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said in a statement Wednesday that prosecutors would make a further statement about the probe at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) in Karlsruhe.

Federal prosecutors usually take on cases that are considered to be of a serious nature, including those in which a terrorist motivation is suspected.

Investigators are examining a note found at the scene of the bombing Tuesday night but have not revealed its contents.

___

8:55 a.m.

German police said Wednesday they are investigating "in all directions" after three explosions went off near Borussia Dortmund's team bus ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal match, injuring one of the soccer team's players.

The first-leg match against Monaco was called off shortly before kickoff Tuesday evening following the blasts near the team hotel in suburban Dortmund, which authorities assume were a targeted attack. Players and police were preparing to go ahead with the rescheduled match on Wednesday evening, with heavy security in place.

Investigators were checking the authenticity of a letter claiming responsibility that they found near the scene, and were refusing to give any details of its contents, citing the ongoing probe. Another suspicious object found at the scene turned out to be trash.

