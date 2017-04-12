SR 64 closed in 2 locations near Georgetown, IN after injury crash

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A single-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Georgetown, Indiana has injured a woman and left a busy roadway closed in two locations.

Indiana State Police said the woman was driving eastbound on State Road 64 near State Road 135 about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when she ran off the road and crashed through a telephone pole, sending live wires across the roadway.

The driver was rushed to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

State Road 64 is closed eastbound at State 35. It is also closed westbound at Angel Run Road. The closures are expected to last until around noon, an ISP trooper said.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.