Victim of weekend shooting on Cypress St. dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man found Saturday night inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound has died.

The victim was found around 10:30 p.m. April 8 after Louisville Metro police were called to the 1300 block of Cypress Street in the Park Hill neighborhood on a shooting. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died April 11.

The name of the victim has not been released. LMPD said there are no suspects at this time.

