Victim of weekend shooting on Cypress St. dies

The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Rowan Street.More >>
The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Rowan Street.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The victim was found around 10:30 p.m. April 8 after Louisville Metro police were called to the 1300 block of Cypress Street in the Park Hill neighborhood.More >>
The victim was found around 10:30 p.m. April 8 after Louisville Metro police were called to the 1300 block of Cypress Street in the Park Hill neighborhood.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of April 12, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of April 12, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
Tracts of land are under option in the Butchertown Neighborhood, where the club plans to transform 40 acres into a 10,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium and adjacent development including space for offices, hotels and retail.More >>
Tracts of land are under option in the Butchertown Neighborhood, where the club plans to transform 40 acres into a 10,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium and adjacent development including space for offices, hotels and retail.More >>