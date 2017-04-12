Rolling Stone settles, but fight over rape story isn't over

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHERAssociated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Rolling Stone magazine has settled a University of Virginia administrator's lawsuit over its botched story about a rape on campus, but the legal fight over the article isn't over.

Attorneys for Rolling Stone and Nicole Eramo announced this week that they reached a confidential settlement over the 2014 story "A Rape on Campus." The settlement came after Rolling Stone challenged a jury's November verdict awarding Eramo $3 million.

The magazine still faces a more than $25 million lawsuit filed by the fraternity where the woman identified only as "Jackie" claimed she had been raped. A police investigation found no evidence to back up Jackie's claims. The case is scheduled to go to trial in October.

A separate lawsuit from three former fraternity members was dismissed last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.