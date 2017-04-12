At least 1 person shot in Portland neighborhood

The incident was reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency responders are at the scene of a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Rowan Street.

No other information is immediately available.

This story will be updated.

