At least 1 person shot in Portland neighborhood

BREAKING

At least 1 person shot in Portland neighborhood

The incident was reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Raycom News Network) The incident was reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency responders are at the scene of a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Rowan Street.

No other information is immediately available.

This story will be updated.

