UPDATE: 3 people shot in Portland neighborhood

The shootings happened in the 2500 block of Rowan Street. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

The incident was reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three people were shot in the Portland neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said First Division officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Rowan Street about 11 a.m. and found the three victims.

All of them were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Mitchell said.

No one is in custody.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

