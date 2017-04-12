UPDATE: 3 people shot in Portland neighborhood

Gregory and her young son were at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon when the bombing took place.More >>
Gregory and her young son were at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon when the bombing took place.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The shootings were reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Rowan Street.More >>
The shootings were reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Rowan Street.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of April 12, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of April 12, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The victim was found around 10:30 p.m. April 8 after Louisville Metro police were called to the 1300 block of Cypress Street in the Park Hill neighborhood.More >>
The victim was found around 10:30 p.m. April 8 after Louisville Metro police were called to the 1300 block of Cypress Street in the Park Hill neighborhood.More >>