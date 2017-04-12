Humphries becomes fifth Kentucky player to enter NBA draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky 7-foot backup big man Isaac Humphries says he will turn professional and hire an agent to explore opportunities in the NBA and internationally.

The Australian sophomore is the fifth Wildcat to leave school early this year. He said in a release Wednesday that his decision didn't come easy. Humphries credited two seasons under coach John Calipari for improving his game and added, "I believe that the time for me to take the next step is now."

Humphries averaged 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game last season. In what turned out to be his last game as a Wildcat, he scored a career-high 12 points in Kentucky's loss to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.

